Man Utd told to pay £10m loan fee for Sofyan Amrabat as Fiorentina close in on replacement for midfielder

Manchester United have been reportedly told to pay a €10 million (£8.55m/$10.85m) loan fee for Sofyan Amrabat by Fiorentina.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Manchester Evening News, the Italian outfit have put forward a demand for a €10m loan fee which is turning out to be a major stumbling block for United. With time ticking away on deadline day, United have to either match the asking price or negotiate it down to land Erik ten Hag's preferred choice in midfield.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The good news for Manchester United is that Fiorentina are closing in on a replacement for Amrabat. The Italian side have reached an agreement to sign Maxime Lopez from Sassuolo, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

WHAT NEXT? United pulled back from signing Chelsea's Marc Cucurrella and opted for Sergio Reguilon instead as they did not want to pay a sizeable loan fee. It remains to be seen if they will be able to add Amrabat before the window closes.