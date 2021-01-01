Man Utd fans storm Old Trafford amid protests ahead of Liverpool game

The scenes were sparked by the failed European Super League proposals, and turned ugly on Sunday afternoon ahead of the Premier League fixture

Over a thousand Manchester United fans protested against the Glazer ownership ahead of the fixture against Liverpool, as some broke into the stadium and got onto the pitch, while Goal understands some fans attempted to get into the dressing rooms.

Fans turned up at Old Trafford at 1pm to protest against the Glazer ownership with banners and flares.

They pushed down barriers to force their way into the ground and made their way onto the pitch ahead of one of the biggest games of the season. Chants of "we want Glazers out" could be heard as they stormed into the ground.

What happened?

The protests were spurred on by the failed proposals of the European Super League, with supporters showing their anger against the Glazer family and trying to push for the 50+1 fan ownership model seen in Germany. It was the first planned protest the fans have taken part in since the ESL debacle nearly two weeks ago.

Footage then emerged on social media of some supporters on the pitch at Old Trafford, having broken into the stadium at around 2pm. Many of the fans carried flares and banners, chanted against the club's ownership, and some even kicked a football around on the pitch.

The invaders were initially removed from the pitch and police were working to clear debris from the playing surface, with the kick-off of Man Utd v Liverpool scheduled for 4.30pm. However, more fans subsequently broke back into the ground.

The Premier League, who have a compliance officer on site, do not believe there are concerns about the game going ahead, however Goal understands some fans did attempt to make their way into the dressing rooms. Players and coaching staff were not at the stadium at the time.

Why are they protesting?

Manchester United fans have been opposed to the Glazer ownership since the American family bought the club in 2005.

They bought the club through a leveraged buyout for around £790 million ($1.1 billion). The money for the buyout was funded by debt that they would pay off from the club’s future profits.

Since then the club have already paid out over £1 billion (€1.4bn) in bank fees and dividends to the owners.

While there have been protests over the years they have ramped up again recently due to the club’s involvement in the proposal of the ESL.

Joel Glazer was one of the driving forces behind the now botched plans and it has reignited anger amongst the supporters who want the family to sell their shares in the club.

