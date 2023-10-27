Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag told he owes Harry Maguire 'an apology' following England international's recent resurgence

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag told that he owes "an apology" to Harry Maguire following the centre back's recent resurgence.

United beat FC Copenhagen in UCL

Maguire claimed the winner

Tim Sherwood suggested Ten Hag owes Maguire apology

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international is gradually turning around his fortunes in a Red Devils' shirt with some impressive performances in the last couple of matches. Maguire put in a strong performance against Brentford and he built on that against Copenhagen. He netted United's winner which kept his side alive in the race to reach the Champions League last-16 after two consecutive defeats against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

Tim Sherwood hailed Maguire's resilience as he fought to stay at United despite knowing very well that he was not in the plans of Ten Hag. Now, the former midfielder wants the Dutch manager to submit an apology to the defender for writing him off his books.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Maguire was getting shoved out the door and you could see that the manager was trying to edge him out but he didn’t want to leave. He probably looked around the dressing room, saw how flaky the other players in his position were and decided that he’d eventually get some minutes," he told William Hill and Footy Accumulators’ podcast, No Tippy Tappy Football.

"As a manager, when you have a player like Maguire who wants to give everything for the cause and leave nothing on the pitch, you can deal with that. The problem is when people go hiding and they don’t want to leave the treatment room because they want to be at 110% for every game they play, but that is never going to happen. I think he will play a lot more now, and I think Erik ten Hag owes him an apology," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Old Trafford faithful was heard singing "his head's f***** massiiive, 1, 2, 3, 4", a song Leicester fans affectionately penned for Maguire after he emerged as their hero on a Champions League night. Sherwood believes that the chorus would only grow stronger and louder as the defender will get more minutes in the upcoming matches in the absence of first-choice centre-back Lisandro Martinez.

"I think he’ll play a lot more football now because he’s made the manager realise it’s not all about superstars. Sometimes you need character, heart and personality to play at Old Trafford, and he has all of those. He might not be the greatest, but he’s certainly not the worst," he said.

"The fans appreciate and recognise that he wants to be back in action for United. You can always turn things around by showing heart and playing for the badge, and that is exactly what he has shown. All of a sudden, he can turn the fans around and if you do turn them around they’ll never forget that," he added.

WHAT NEXT? Maguire will hope to get a start when United host Manchester City in the derby on Sunday at Old Trafford.