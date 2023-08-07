Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has criticised the FA publicly ahead of the upcoming season.

Varane slams new regulation time rule

Reveals raising concerns to FA

Concerned about players' health

WHAT HAPPENED? Varane criticised the FA for ignoring players' concerns before the start of the new season. The Frenchman is adamant that longer games brought on by more stoppage time will be bad for him and his fellow athletes as the FA are attempting to cut down on time-wasting and increase the time the ball is in play. Matches will far more often reach at least 100 minutes.

At both halftime and the end of the game during the World Cup in Qatar last year, a significant amount of stoppage time was added. The weekend's opening round of EFL games marked the beginning of the English authorities' imitation of that strategy.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a tweet, the Manchester United defender wrote: "We had a meeting last week with the FA. They recommended from the referees new decisions and rules. From the managers and players, we have shared our concerns for many years now that there are too many games, the schedule is overcrowded, and it’s at a dangerous level for players physical and mental well-being.

"Despite our previous feedbacks, they have now recommended for next season: longer games, more intensity, and less emotions to be shown by players. We just want to be in good condition on the pitch to give 100% to our club and fans. Why are our opinions not being heard?

"As a player I feel very privileged to do the job I love every day but I feel these changes are damaging our game. We want to be at our maximum level, the best we can be and put on amazing performances for fans to celebrate every week.

"I believe it is important that we, players and managers, highlight these important issues as we want to protect the game we love and give the fans our best."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following his Manchester City team conceding a 101st-minute equaliser against Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday, Pep Guardiola also criticised the changes. In his post-game presser on Sunday, Guardiola emphasised his frustration. "If the new regulations are continued," he joked, "matches will go on till the next morning."

WHAT NEXT? While concerns were raised about the issue, the FA will go on with their plans and if they decide to change the rules, they can only do so at the start of the 2024/25 season.