Man Utd target De Jong in Barcelona tour squad as Spanish giants head to the United States

A deal has been agreed for the midfielder to join United, but Barca have decided to fly him to America regardless

There has been another twist in the long-running Frenkie de Jong transfer saga, with Barcelona including the Manchester United target in their squad for their pre-season tour of the United States. The Netherlands international remains a top priority for the Red Devils in their summer recruitment drive, but a deal appears to be no nearer to completion.

GOAL was able to confirm on Thursday that a £71 million ($84m) package has been agreed by United for De Jong, but personal terms are not in place and the 25-year-old is now set to form part of Barca's travelling party that is heading to America.

Will Barcelona sell Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United?

The Liga giants have revealed that De Jong will form part of their plans as they ready themselves for a host of pre-season friendlies.

Barca are set to face David Beckham’s Inter Miami, Clasico rivals Real Madrid, Serie A heavyweights Juventus and MLS side the New York Red Bulls while in the U.S.

For now, De Jong is in contention to figure prominently across those fixtures, as he joins summer signings Raphinha, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie in Xavi’s squad.

𝐒𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐃 𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐓

US Summer Tour 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/r14Zgeuf89 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 16, 2022

Who are Barcelona willing to sell this summer?

Barca continue to maintain that they are under no pressure to part with De Jong, having become frustrated at the protracted saga involving United, with it possible that his services could be retained despite financial struggles making sales imperative.

Club president Joan Laporta told reporters at the unveiling of new arrival Raphinha: “It is not true that the club is obliged to sell Frenkie.”

While the Blaugrana are prepared to find a role for De Jong in their plans for 2022-23, a number of senior stars have reportedly been informed that they are free to move on.

The make-up of a squad heading to the States would appear to confirm as much, with there a number of notable absentees from that list.

Martin Braithwaite, Samuel Umtiti, Oscar Mingueza, Neto and Riqui Puig are all being left behind as Barca seek to find buyers for disposable assets – with any funds generated there set to aid efforts to bring in the likes of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

