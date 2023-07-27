Man Utd confident of beating PSG to Rasmus Hojlund transfer despite refusing to match Atalanta's £86m demands

- United have targeted striker
- PSG also interested
- Red Devils confident of deal
WHAT HAPPENED? United are confident of finally bolstering manager Erik ten Hag's squad with the acquisition of a new striker according to The Times. Hojlund is valued at £86m by Atalanta but United are not prepared to pay more than £60m ($77m). Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer worth £43m ($55m) but they are expected to walk away from negotiations if that bid is rejected.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils are said to have acknowledged that the 20-year-old will require time to adjust to the demands of the Premier League, but they remain assured manager Ten Hag will be able to develop the striker into a top player.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Hojlund has scored 10 goals in 34 games for Atalanta and United do have backup targets if they are unable to agree a deal for the Denmark international. Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani and Ajax's Mohamed Kudus have both been considered.
WHAT NEXT? United will hope to finalise their agreement to buy a striker before the start of the Premier League season.