Man Utd confident of beating PSG to Rasmus Hojlund transfer despite refusing to match Atalanta's £86m demands

Harry Sherlock
Rasmus Hojlund Atalanta 2022-23Getty
Manchester United are confident of signing Rasmus Hojlund this summer, despite refusing to meet Atalanta's £86 million ($110m) asking price.

  • United have targeted striker
  • PSG also interested
  • Red Devils confident of deal

WHAT HAPPENED? United are confident of finally bolstering manager Erik ten Hag's squad with the acquisition of a new striker according to The Times. Hojlund is valued at £86m by Atalanta but United are not prepared to pay more than £60m ($77m). Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer worth £43m ($55m) but they are expected to walk away from negotiations if that bid is rejected.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils are said to have acknowledged that the 20-year-old will require time to adjust to the demands of the Premier League, but they remain assured manager Ten Hag will be able to develop the striker into a top player.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Hojlund has scored 10 goals in 34 games for Atalanta and United do have backup targets if they are unable to agree a deal for the Denmark international. Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani and Ajax's Mohamed Kudus have both been considered.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Rasmus Hojlund DenmarkGetty Images

Erik ten Hag Manchester UnitedGetty

Randal Kolo Muani Eintracht Frankfurt 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? United will hope to finalise their agreement to buy a striker before the start of the Premier League season.

