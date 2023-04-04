Man Utd handed timely Christian Eriksen boost as Erik ten Hag admits to CLEAR difference in quality without Danish midfielder & Casemiro

Christian Eriksen has returned to team training for the first time in three months in a major boost to Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag.

Eriksen resumes team training

Dane has been injured since January

Ten Hag lamented loss of Eriksen & Casemiro

WHAT HAPPENED? The Danish midfielder could be set to return to action next week after recovering from his ankle injury. Ten Hag welcomed his return and said his side have badly missed him, as well as Casemiro, who is suspended for a further two matches after missing the dismal 2-0 defeat by Newcastle on Sunday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He's returning on the pitch, he's returning into team training today, so we have to see now how quickly he can make the progress," Ten Hag said, although he ruled Eriksen out of Wednesday's game at home to Brentford.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eriksen was a key presence in midfield until injuring his ankle in the FA Cup fourth round tie with Reading in late January. Since then, Ten Hag has deployed Fred alongside Casemiro for most games but the former Real Madrid midfielder has missed a total of eight matches due to getting sent off against Crystal Palace and Southampton.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ten Hag said the pair's absence have badly affected his side. "Two quality players [in] the midfield department, games will be decided always in midfield, when you miss two quality players it's clear," he said. "But you have a squad, if you don't have them you still have to win."

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United host Brentford - who thrashed them 4-0 in August - looking to get back into the Premier League's top-four after sinking to fifth following the loss at Newcastle.