Manchester United and Chelsea-linked Rice responds to transfer talk

The England international midfielder continues to see a big-money move mooted, but says he remains fully committed to the West Ham cause for now

Declan Rice has vowed to “give everything” to West Ham as questions continue to be asked of his future, with the England international paying little attention to the reports linking him with Manchester United and Chelsea.

Transfer speculation is nothing new for the 22-year-old, with each window bringing a fresh round of rumours.

Rice has grown accustomed to dealing with the gossip and remains under contract at the London Stadium until 2024, so is reluctant to be dragged into a debate regarding what could happen if big-money offers are put on the table.

What has been said?

Quizzed on the rumours ahead of the Europa League outing for West Ham against Rapid Vienna on Thursday, Rice told reporters: “Everyone knows how I feel about West Ham and about playing under the manager and what it's like playing with the group of players I'm playing with.

“I feel you can see in my performances nothing is up, nothing is concerning me. I'm playing with a smile on my face, I'm going out there, leading the team. I think you could see a difference if I wasn't giving 100% but every time I'm putting on the shirt my only objective is to give everything for the club.”

What are Rice’s targets?

Having earned a reputation as one of the finest holding midfielders in the Premier League, while also helping England to the final of Euro 2020, Rice is eager to test himself at the very highest level.

David Moyes’ men made a winning start to their European adventure against Dinamo Zagreb and Rice sees no reason why they should not set their sights on landing the ultimate prize.

He has added: “Last season we finished three points off the Champions League. The mentality around the place is that every competition we're entering is that we can go on and win. This is a new one we're entering and we want to win.”

