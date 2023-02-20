Man Utd & Chelsea-linked Marcus Thuram will be available on a free transfer this summer, Borussia Monchengladbach confirm

Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed that Manchester United and Chelsea-linked striker Marcus Thuram will leave the club this summer.

Thuram set to leave for free

Did not agree to sign new contract

Premier League giants remain interested

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old was a reported target for both Premier League clubs in the January window, but Gladbach managed to hold on to him for the second half of the season. The German club have since been trying to tie Thuram to a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in June, but sporting director Roland Virkus has now conceded he will part ways with the club in the summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sport1, Virkus said: "We’ve decided to allow Thuram to leave. The fact he will leave for free is not a positive situation. I can’t sugarcoat it. We have to accept that there are bigger clubs he might move to."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United and Chelsea are being tipped to fight for Thuram's signature when the summer market opens, but it has been reported that they could face stiff competition from Italian giants Inter. The Frenchman has scored 14 goals in 22 games for Gladbach this season, and also appeared five times for his country during Les Bleus' run to the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MARCUS THURAM? The talented young forward is expected to be back in Gladbach's lineup when they take on Mainz in a Bundesliga clash on Friday.