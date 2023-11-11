Man Utd's Casemiro replacement? Red Devils linked with impressive Fluminense youngster Andre amid Real Madrid legend's struggles

Manchester United reportedly target Fluminense's Andre as potential replacement for struggling Casemiro.

Casemiro struggling to get to his best at Man Utd

United line up Andre as a replacement

Fluminense might want €30m-€40m

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Football Transfers, the Red Devils have approached Fluminense for Andre, signalling a potential move to secure the young midfielder. Casemiro's decline in form has led to speculation about his future at Old Trafford amid reports that a switch to the Saudi Pro League is on the cards.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report also mentions that Liverpool have withdrawn from the race for Andre and are exploring alternative targets. This has put Fulham in the lead for Andre, although they are yet to send a formal proposal to Fluminense who are likely to demand around €40million (£35m/$43m).

Meanwhile, 90min reports that Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus, Napoli and Lyon are all monitoring the midfielder who played an important role in guiding his team to the Libertadores title last weekend over their Argentine rivals, Boca Juniors.

WHAT NEXT? Casemiro will miss United's fixture against Luton Town on Saturday after he picked up a hamstring injury against Newcastle earlier in November and is expected to be out until Christmas. Meanwhile, Andre will return to action against Flamengo in Serie A on the same day.