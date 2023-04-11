Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag told to 'SHUT UP' for fixture complaints after Marcus Rashford injury

Palmeiras manager Abel Fereira told Erik ten Hag to "shut up" after the Manchester United manager complained about the effects of fixture congestion.

Ten Hag blasted by Palmeiras manager

Dutchman complained after Rashford injury

Fereira says Brazilian schedule is far worse

WHAT HAPPENED? After Marcus Rashford limped off clutching his groin in Manchester United's weekend win over Everton, manager Ten Hag expressed his concern at losing his top scorer this season and claimed a worrying fixture schedule has played a part in the injury. The Dutchman's comments angered Palmeiras manager Fereira, who has insisted that he has to deal with a far more demanding schedule in Brazil.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after watching his side storm to a 4-0 win against Agua Santa to win the Campeonato Paulista, Fereira told reporters: "Football here (in Brazil) has fantastic things... But there are others that are inhumane. Nine games in a month!"

He then pivoted, directing his attack towards Ten Hag and his issues with fixtures: "The Manchester United coach the other day complained that Rashford was injured due to the sequence of games they have... I would like to ask him or tell him: 'In these next two months, I'm going to have nine games a month... Shut up, because you don't know what you're saying'".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While nine games in a month is undoubtedly far too many, United have endured a gruelling schedule of their own since the turn of the year. The Red Devils also have nine games to play throughout the month of April, and played 13 consecutive midweek games before the March international break while having to deal with injuries and suspensions to key players.

And with United still in the Europa League and the FA Cup, they could be playing a minimum of two games a week through to the end of the season.

WHAT NEXT? While fans nervously await an update on the injury status of Rashford heading into Thursday's Europa League tie with Sevilla, United are boosted by the returns of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.