'We're on the way up' - Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag gives strange assessment after humbling derby defeat to Man City

After Saturday's terrible Manchester derby loss, Erik ten Hag made the strange remark that he believes his Manchester United team is "on the way up."

Man Utd lose 3-0 to Man City

Ten Hag happy with start to match

Feels club 'on the way up'

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City defeated a dull and despondent United team 3-0 at Old Trafford thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland and a late tap-in for Phil Foden. Following a few promising moments in the opening thirty minutes, Rasmus Hojlund's careless foul on Rodri in the box gave City the lead and the opportunity to take control of the game. From then on, City flourished, finishing with 61 percent of the possession and 10 shots on goal in a glaring mismatch. However, Ten Hag stated after the game that he felt encouraged by his team's strong start.

WHAT THEY SAID: “You see first half it is toe to toe and just the penalty changes the game," opined the Dutchman [via The Independent]. "But even then we could have returned in the game with the shot of Scott McTominay just before half-time. It was very toe to toe and also in the previous games against them in the FA Cup final and in January it was very close. So the probability we could have won was there in all the games.

"Of course it is disappointing, but last year we had many highlights," he added. "First half we had a very good gameplan and the execution was also very good. It was toe to toe in the first half and it was very similar, but then the penalty changed the moment. Then second half we chose to become more offensive and 2-0 is too quickly. From that point on it was a difficult game.

"You ask that after today’s game against City, but the three games before we won and the spirit is very good. I think we are on the way up, the start was difficult but now we are on the way up. We have to be patient but I am happy with some injuries coming back and then our side will be stronger."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils, who are now eighth in the league standings, have lost five games already this season in the Premier League after a poor start. They also sit third in the their Champions League group after losses to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag's men will now face off against the high-flying Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, November 1.