Out of time? Man City sent warning over proposed record-breaking transfer for Josko Gvardiol by RB Leipzig

Soham Mukherjee
Gvardiol(C)Getty Images
Manchester City have been reportedly warned by RB Leipzig that they are running out of time in their pursuit of Josko Gvardiol.

  • Man City want Gvardiol
  • Yet to reach an agreement with Leipzig
  • Bundesliga team sets deadline to complete deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Pep Guardiola wants the central defender to shore up his defence but saw a bid worth £77million ($99m) rejected earlier this summer as the Bundesliga side want at least £86m ($109.95). According to the Manchester Evening News, Leipzig have now set a deadline for City to complete the deal and they want to wrap up the transfer before they play Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup on August 12.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leipzig are keen to complete the deal within the stipulated date because they want to sign a replacement before the transfer window slams shut on September 1. It has been reported that the club has already identified Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geeryruida as the replacement, should Gvardiol leave, and are ready to pay the €40m (£34.30/$43.84) demanded by the Dutch outfit.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Leipzig are also monitoring Lyon defender Castello Lukeba as a backup since they remain confident that they can reach an agreement with Man City over the transfer of Gvardiol. It is believed that they need more funds to balance their books in spite of selling Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool for a whopping £60m ($76m).

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Josko Gvardiol RB Leipzig 2023Getty ImagesManchester City's Spanish manager Pep GuardiolaGetty Images

WHAT NEXT? Gvardiol is currently in Italy with the rest of the Leipzig squad where they are training ahead of the 2023-24 season. He will be in action against Las Palmas in their last pre-season friendly on August 5.

