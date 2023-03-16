Man City reward Julian Alvarez! Contract extension given to Argentina forward amid promising debut season

Manchester City have announced a new contract for their Argentina striker Julian Alvarez amid his strong first campaign in England.

City agree new deal with Alvarez

Argentina striker commits to club until 2028

Alvarez has scored 10 goals in first season with City

WHAT HAPPENED? Alvarez has agreed a one-year extension on his contract with City, keeping him with the club until 2028.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alvarez is in his first season with City after agreeing a move from Argentine giants River Plate in January 2022. He has scored 10 goals in 33 appearances this season in all competitions.

WHAT THEY SAID: “This is a very proud moment for me and my family. For a club like City to put their faith in me like this is amazing," Alvarez told City's official club website. “I have been really pleased with my first season here, but I have plenty more I can do. I know I can be better, and City offer me everything I need to fulfil my potential."

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Pep Guardiola's side host Burnley - coached by former City defender Vincent Kompany - in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.