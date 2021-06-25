Man City lining up £100m move for Aston Villa's Grealish

Pep Guardiola is a big admirer of the England international and the Premier League champions are ready to make a move following Euro 2020

Manchester City are ready to make a record-breaking move for Jack Grealish but Aston Villa are desperate to keep the midfielder, sources have told Goal.

Although there has been no contact between the two clubs, City are expected to make a move for the England international following Euro 2020.

Pep Guardiola is a big admirer of the 25-year-old who made his first start at the European Championship on Tuesday in the victory over the Czech Republic, setting up the only goal for City's Raheem Sterling.

How much would Grealish cost?

Grealish is one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League and any move is expected to potentially cost a new British record transfer fee of about £100 million ($139m).

That would be more than the £89m ($116m) Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba in 2016 and considerably more than £62m ($79m) City paid for club-record signing Ruben Dias from Benfica last summer.

City are also considering a similar move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane with Guardiola keen to freshen up his squad as they aim to defend their Premier League title.

Striker Sergio Aguero has already left the club for Barcelona on a free transfer but a senior player could be sold to finance the deal and free up a spot in Guardiola's squad.

Will Villa sell Grealish?

Villa have ambitious plans and do not need to sell given the wealth of their owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens through their NSWE company.

They have moved quickly in the transfer market themselves, beating Arsenal to the signing of Argentina international Emiliano Buendia from Norwich in a deal believed to be in the region of £35 million ($50m).

Grealish, who joined Villa as a six-year-old, also signed a new five-year contract with the club last September, and is set to be offered an improved deal to stay.

What's been said?

Grealish was at the centre of speculation over a move to Manchester United last summer and his agent Jonathan Barnett has said his future is uncertain.

"It's a conversation the club, Villa, will have with Jack and ourselves then we'll see where we go," he told SNTV in May.

"He loves Villa but I think we just have to wait and see how things pan out."

