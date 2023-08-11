Man City identify Riyad Mahrez replacement? Premier League holders hoping to finalise Jeremy Doku signing from Rennes

Manchester City are hoping to finalise the signing of Rennes winger Jeremy Doku as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez.

City looking for Mahrez replacement

Doku a front runner

City eager to close deal

WHAT HAPPENED? After allowing Mahrez to sign for Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia, Pep Guardiola is looking for a new winger and the Belgian youngster has emerged as a surprise target for the Citizens. The 21-year-old has 90 appearances for Rennes and has 11 goals and 10 assists to his name. As per Fabrice Hawkins, the move is advanced and City would like to close the deal as soon as possible.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Doku is reportedly being 'strongly considered' by Guardiola as per The Telegraph report earlier this week. Doku is reportedly valued by Rennes between €50m (£43.18m) and €60m (£51.82m), and consequently, personal terms aren't anticipated to be an issue.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Al Ahli Twitter

WHAT NEXT? A complete agreement would still likely take some more time if Man City do approach Rennes for the winger's signature as the club is also keeping tabs on West Ham's Lucas Paqueta.