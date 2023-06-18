Explained: Why Man City fans could boycott Community Shield final against Arsenal at Wembley

Manchester City fans have been urged to boycott the Community Shield final against Arsenal.

WHAT HAPPENED? City won the treble last season so will face the Premier League runners-up in the traditional curtain-raiser to the new season in English football. However, City supporters' group, the 1894, has urged fans to avoid the game.

WHY DO THEY WANT A BOYCOTT? The group claims that the decision to schedule the game for 5:30pm makes it unnecessarily difficult for fans to return to Manchester; they would likely return home after midnight. They have also raised questions about the suitability of Wembley as a venue for City fans.

WHAT THEY SAID: Their statement read: “The 17:30 kick-off time presents significant travel challenges from Manchester, making it difficult for many loyal supporters to attend. It’s time match-going fans were treated as a priority rather than an afterthought.

“By boycotting this fixture we aim to send a strong message to the FA and ITV about the impact scheduling has on fans. Our collective absence from the stadium will demonstrate our discontent and advocate for fairer game times in the future. We understand the love and dedication you have for City but we believe that our collective action will bring about positive change.

“We ask fans, who are in a position to do so, to make either a £10 donation, or the equivalent cost of a match ticket, to MCFCFoodbank or another local charity.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City and Arsenal's clash will preview the new season, and both sides will hope to lay down a marker after finishing first and second in 2022/23.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CITY? A pre-season tour of Japan will kick off against Bayern Munich on July 26.