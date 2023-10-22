The end of the road for Kalvin Phillips? Man City make decision on England international's future amid Bayern Munich and Newcastle interest

According to reports, Kalvin Phillips is likely to leave Manchester City during the January transfer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Leeds academy graduate has been the subject of persistent rumours that he may leave the team, but a report from Fabrizio Romano suggests that a transfer may be close at hand. The desire to once again play regular football is reportedly a priority for Phillips moving forward, and both the club and the player are believed to view a move in the January window as "very likely" at this point.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In 2022, Phillips came to the Etihad on a surge of momentum after securing his spot in England's starting lineup and playing in all seven of his country's games as Gareth Southgate's team advanced to the European Championships final. Phillips has only been able to make three bench appearances this season due to Pep Guardiola's continued reluctance to start the midfield hardman in the league despite the numerous injury concerns in the squad. Phillips has been linked to Bayern Munich and Newcastle United.

WHAT NEXT? It is not surprising that Phillips will try to reinvigorate his career away from Manchester as another major international tournament approaches in order to push his claim for a seat on the team travelling to Germany next summer.