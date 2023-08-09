Man City table shock £70m Lucas Paqueta transfer bid as Pep Guardiola seeks to boost midfield options

Manchester City have reportedly tabled a £70 million ($89.4m) bid for West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

WHAT HAPPENED? Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and winger Riyad Mahrez both left City this summer and while they have signed centre-back Josko Gvardiol and number eight Mateo Kovacic, reports in Brazil claim the Premier League title holders want to strengthen their options in the centre of the park. GloboEsporte states Pep Guardiola's team have tabled a £70m ($89.4m) bid for West Ham star Paqueta, although the Hammers are expected to reject the offer for the midfielder and demand a higher fee.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Paqueta signed for the east London team a year ago for an initial fee of £36.5m ($46.6m) that could rise to £51m ($65m) with add-ons. The club record signing had a solid debut season under David Moyes, with the former Lyon man helping the Hammers to win the Europa Conference League. However, the 25-year-old's contract expires in 2027 and with West Ham selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m (£$134m), it is unlikely they would allow another vital midfielder to leave - unless they receive an astronomical fee.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The report claims Guardiola was keen on signing Brazilian international Paqueta 12 months ago as a potential replacement for Bernardo Silva, but the Portuguese midfielder ended up staying at City in the end.

WHAT NEXT? City start their Premier League title defence at Burnley on Friday, August 11, whereas West Ham begin their season away at Bournemouth on Saturday, August 12. It remains to be seen if the Cityzens will pursue Paqueta further this summer.