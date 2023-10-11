'It's war' - Malo Gusto makes strong statement on Chelsea competition with Reece James as he insists 'the best player will play'

Malo Gusto has claimed that he is at "war" with Reece James for the right-back spot at Chelsea and insisted "the best player will play".

WHAT HAPPENED? Gusto has had to fight with James for a starting berth at Stamford Bridge since joining up with his new Chelsea team-mates in the summer, having initially been signed in January before being loaned back to Lyon. The Frenchman has seen plenty of minutes so far under Mauricio Pochettino as James continues to be plagued with a hamstring problem. However, their battle for a spot in the starting XI is set to resume after the international break when James is expected to return from injury.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked what it is like to compete with James, Gusto replied to RMC Sport: "On the pitch, it’s war, he knows it very well, we don’t necessarily give each other any favours and it’s simply the best (player) who will play.”

However, he was quick to add: "We give each other a lot of advice, he tries to help me and I try to help him as best I can."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are still a work in progress under Pochettino. They have racked up just 11 points from their first eight Premier League games in 2023-24, but Gusto believes that the Blues will be back to the top very soon and will establish themselves as title contenders.

"It’s a long-term project. Little by little with the team, we are trying to create a real group that will move forward together to put Chelsea back where they need to be and win everything," he added.

WHAT NEXT? Gusto has been called up by Didier Deschamps for international duty as a replacement for the injured Dayot Upamecano and he is geared up to make the most of the opportunity when France face the Netherlands in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday evening.