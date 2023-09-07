'Marry your best friend' -  Riyad Mahrez ties knot with Taylor Ward for second time with yet another celebration planned

Taylor Ward and Riyad Mahrez exchanged vows in a formal ceremony in London on Monday, becoming husband and wife for the second time.

Mahrez and Ward tie the knot

Couple's second marriage

Will have a third event next year

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester City star and model exchanged vows in front of their nearest and dearest at The Londoner Hotel in the city. Mahrez and Ward, who have a daughter together named Mila, were previously wed in a Muslim ceremony in January 2022, and a third ceremony is reportedly scheduled for later this year, according to The Sun.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: The winger and his ex-wife, Rita Johal, whom he was married to for six years, have two kids together. As per The Mail, Johal who is 28 years old, previously said the couple's separation was due to the footballer's move to Manchester City and that the Algerian sometimes felt overwhelmed by the strain of competing for such a prestigious team. Mahrez moved from Leicester to City in 2018 for a £60 million transfer fee after being a key component of their Premier League championship victory in 2016.

WHAT NEXT? Following the event, Mahrez joined the Algerian National Team. On Thursday night, the Desert Warriors will play Tanzania in their Africa Cup of Nations final qualifying round match.