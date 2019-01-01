‘Mahrez over Salah because Liverpool star is an individual’ – Nasri would rather play with Man City winger

The former Blues playmaker claims he would prefer to line up alongside an Algerian winger than a prolific Egyptian forward on the books at Anfield

Former star Samir Nasri says he would prefer to play alongside Riyad Mahrez over Mohamed Salah, with ’s superstar forward considered to be “an individual player”.

Two of the best that African football has to offer are currently catching the eye on a Premier League stage.

international Mahrez has tasted title success with Leicester and City, while also winning the PFA Player of the Year prize.

Egyptian icon Salah also has that award to his name and is in the process of trying to add a domestic crown to the , Super Cup and Club World Cup medals he has already collected with Liverpool.

A talismanic presence at Anfield now occupies a standing alongside the very best players on the planet, with his value to Jurgen Klopp’s cause without question.

Nasri, though, claims that Mahrez would be a more suitable team-mate for him.

The Frenchman, who is currently on the books at , is a creative playmaker who requires those around him to work as a collective for the benefit of the greater good.

Both Salah and Mahrez can be a little selfish at times, as players whose game is built around end product, but the latter is more of a creator while the former is a finisher.

Nasri told Le Buteur when asked for his take on two stars shining in English football: “Between Mahrez and Salah, I would prefer to work alongside Mahrez.

"Why? Because he is Algerian and I also like his style of play.

"Mahrez is a collective player, while Salah is much more an individual player. He only aspires to score goals. I wouldn't say Salah is selfish, but he runs after goals and statistics.

"Mahrez, meanwhile, you can play one-two with him. He is a player with whom you can easily develop."

Mahrez, who is not a guaranteed starter with defending Premier League champions City, has registered six goals and 10 assists across all competitions this season.

Salah, meanwhile, has found the target 13 times for Liverpool and teed up another seven efforts for grateful team-mates – with the 27-year-old chasing down a hat-trick of Golden Boots in the English top flight.