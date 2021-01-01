'I don't think we'll see him Gdansk' - Solskjaer expects Man Utd captain Maguire to miss Europa League final

The Red Devils defender is recovering from ankle ligament damage and his manager is not optimistic he will recover in time for next week's match

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not believe Harry Maguire will be fit to play in the Europa League final against Villareal next week.

Manchester United’s captain damaged ligaments in his ankle and has been wearing a protective boot and used crutches since.

He was spotted without his crutches on Thursday night, which prompted hope from some supporters he would be available, but Solskjaer is not optimistic about his chances.

What was said?

Solskjaer said: “He's walking but it's a long way from walking to running, so to be honest I don't think we'll see him in Gdansk, no.

“I'm going to give him until Tuesday night, the last training session to see if he can try to be out there. Steadily but surely he's improving, but ligaments take time to heal.”

What role can Maguire play?

If Maguire isn’t passed fit to play, as Solskjaer expects, the United manager anticipates he still has a key role to play in motivating his teammates.

Solskjaer said: “He's a very important person in the dressing room and a leader and I think before fans came in you all heard him from the stands, he wants the team to do well.

“He's organising even from the stands which has been easy because it's been so quiet. He'll come and be in the dressing room and make sure everyone's ready for the final.”

Other team news

Scott McTominay and Fred are both expected to be available despite coming off with knocks in the draw against Fulham on Tuesday, but Anthony Martial is not expected to recover from a knee injury in time. Solskjaer said: “I know Anthony is not going to be available. Scott and Fred should be ok.”

