Where to watch today's Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Orlando Magic (3-5) will look to lean on their trademark defensive grit when they welcome the Boston Celtics (4-5) to the Kia Center on Friday for an NBA Cup showdown.

Boston has started to find its rhythm, winning four of its last six games and coming off a dominant 136-107 home victory over the struggling Washington Wizards on Wednesday. The Celtics appear to be clicking offensively and will aim to keep that momentum rolling into Orlando.

On the other hand, the Magic seemed to be building some positive momentum with back-to-back wins before running into trouble against Atlanta, falling 127-112 on the road Tuesday night. Orlando will now look to regroup and rediscover the defensive intensity that’s defined the team’s identity over the past couple of seasons.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The Magic will face off against the Celtics in an exciting NBA game on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

Date Friday, November 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Kia Center Location Orlando, Florida

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Orlando Magic and the Boston Celtics live on NBCS-BOS and FDSFL, Fubo (in-market).

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics team news & key performers

Orlando Magic team news

The Orlando Magic (3-5) continue to play at one of the league’s fastest paces, ranking third in tempo while averaging 116.3 points per game. Their defensive issues resurfaced on Tuesday, though, as they allowed Atlanta to shoot a blistering 56% from the field in a 127-112 road defeat.

All-Star forward Paolo Banchero led the way with a near triple-double, putting up 22 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. Rookie Tristan da Silva made a strong impact off the bench, scoring 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting in just 25 minutes, while Franz Wagner added 18 points and five rebounds in a solid all-around effort for the Magic.

Boston Celtics team news

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics (4-5) are working their way through the season without star forward Jayson Tatum, yet they remain a franchise that’s missed the playoffs only once since 2008. On Wednesday night, Boston found its groove at home, lighting up the Washington Wizards 136-107 while shooting an impressive 55% from the floor and outscoring their opponent by 21.

All-Star guard Jaylen Brown took command, erupting for a game-high 35 points on 13-of-21 shooting while adding five rebounds and five assists. Forward Josh Minott provided a spark with 21 points on an efficient 8-of-12 from the field to go along with five boards, and center Neemias Queta was a force inside, recording 15 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists in the win.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 04/30/25 NBA Boston Celtics Orlando Magic 120 - 89 04/28/25 NBA Orlando Magic Boston Celtics 98 - 107 04/26/25 NBA Orlando Magic Boston Celtics 95 - 93 04/24/25 NBA Boston Celtics Orlando Magic 109 - 100 04/21/25 NBA Boston Celtics Orlando Magic 103 - 86

