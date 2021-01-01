Lyon star Toko Ekambi tests positive for coronavirus - Report

The Cameroon striker is set to miss Wednesday's league match against Lens after his recent health status

star Karl Toko Ekambi has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus ahead of Wednesday's fixture against Lens.

According to L'Equipe, the 28-year-old Cameroonian initially tested positive for the virus on Friday upon his return from Christmas break and he got retested with another positive result on Sunday.

Toko Ekambi will be expected to miss Lyon's first game in 2021 as he continues his recovery from the illness.

His absence might come as a blow for Rudi Garcia's side as he is currently Lyon's leading top scorer with nine goals in 15 league matches this season.

Toko Ekambi is the second Lyon player to test positive for coronavirus this year after Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes announced his health status via Twitter on January 1.

Lyon are presently on a 14-game unbeaten run in the Ligue 1 and they lead the table with 36 points after 17 matches, and a superior goal difference above second-placed .

In Toko Ekambi’s absence, Zimbabwe’s Tino Kadewere who is enjoying a fine debut campaign in the French top-flight, will be expected to lead Lyon's attack having returned seven goals in 16 league appearances so far.

's Maxwel Cornet is another African star who might be given a chance to start at the Groupama Stadium on Wednesday.