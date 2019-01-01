Lukaku leaving would be big loss for Man Utd, says Kleberson

The ex-Red Devil acknowledges that the Belgian might be granted more time on the pitch elsewhere, but is still hoping he decides to stay in Manchester

Romelu Lukaku leaving this summer would be a huge loss for the club, according to Kleberson, but the former Red Devils midfielder "understands" why he is considering a move.

The 26-year-old admitted earlier in the year that he would like "to play in Serie A sooner or later", which has led to a reported approach from during the current transfer window.

It has been widely reported that former boss Antonio Conte wishes to link up with the international at San Siro, after succeeding Luciano Spalletti in the hot seat last month.

Lukaku endured a frustrating 2018-19 campaign at Old Trafford, contributing just 15 goals in total across all competitions amid concerns over his fitness and attitude.

Marcus Rashford ended up as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-choice striker towards the end of the season and United have been linked with a number of extra attacking reinforcements this summer.

World Cup winner Kleberson, who played for the Red Devils between 2003 and 2005, sympathises with Lukaku's current plight but also insists his old club can ill-afford to lose such a "great player".

“If Romelu Lukaku is to leave the club, it will be a big loss for Manchester United," the Brazilian told us-bookies.com

"I’m a big fan of Lukaku, he’s a great player. When you think about coaching, everyone wants to take him, he is a very good player to have in the squad. Whether he starts games or is on the bench, he will always help the team to score goals. If he starts up top, you can play off him and help the midfield and other forwards to score more goals.

"He can also drift out wide and cause problems for defenders there, he killed in the game at the World Cup from doing this and he’s very unpredictable.



"I understand if Lukaku wants to leave and play more games. He didn’t start too many games for Man Utd last season. Strikers survive on goals and statistics, it’s tough. The season changed so quickly for him, if players prepare mentally in the pre-season, he may find his feet again. I hope he decides to stay at Manchester United for one more year and proves his worth."

United managed to sign Daniel James from Swansea for £15 million ($19m) and add English defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka to their ranks for £50 million ($62m) in June, as Solskjaer prepares for his first full season in charge.

Kleberson went on to praise Wan-Bissaka as a "good signing", claiming United were in need of a dynamic full-back after shipping 54 Premier League goals last term.

“Wan-Bissaka did a very good job at ," Kleberson added. "I know when the money is discussed (£50m) it is a lot that has been spent on the player.

"But Manchester United need a player like him. He’s very quick, aggressive and athletic. He’s got a great opportunity at a big club. It’s a good signing, and one which will give great energy to the team.”