Lukaku to miss Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final second leg showdown with Real Madrid

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Romelu Lukaku will miss Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final showdown with Real Madrid.

Chelsea lost the first leg of their last eight tie 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on April 6, during which Lukaku was guilty of missing two clear chances after coming on as a second-half substitute.

The Belgian was then ruled out of the subsequent Premier League clash with Southampton due to injury, and has not recovered in time for the Blues' trip to Santiago Bernabeu.

What has been said?

Tuchel confirmed the news in his final press conference before Tuesday's second leg, telling reporters: "Callum Hudson-Odoi out, Ben Chilwell out, Romelu Lukaku will not travel."

The German head coach also revealed Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who missed the 6-0 win against Southampton due to Covid-19, is now free of the illness and available for selection again.

“Azpilicueta has tested negative and is in the group. Ross Barkley is sick," he added.

How many other games could Lukaku miss?

Chelsea have not yet given a return date for Lukaku, meaning he could also be a doubt for their FA Cup semi-final tie against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Blues will only have a three-day turnaround before their next Premier League outing against Arsenal and have another London derby against West Ham on April 24.

