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Alvino Hanafi

Safe hands Safonov! Enrique salutes brave Russian keeper after proving critics wrong

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Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique praised goalkeeper Matvey Safonov for adapting brilliantly to the high demands of top-tier football. Enrique highlighted the Russian international's courage and key role in initiating team build-up play.

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Safonov solidifies starting role between the posts

Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov continues to establish himself as Paris Saint-Germain's primary option in goal under manager Luis Enrique. Joined from FC Krasnodar for 20 million euros in June 2024, Safonov won back-to-back Champions League crowns in 2025 and 2026.

His consistent performances earned him a nomination for the 2026 Yashin Trophy.

Safonov kept a clean sheet in PSG's recent 2-0 victory over Lyon at the Parc des Princes.

Enrique commends goalkeeper's courage and fit for modern football

Speaking before Friday's Ligue 1 fixture against Le Havre, Enrique expressed complete satisfaction with Safonov's progression. "It’s simple: when he arrived, he faced the challenge of performing well at a top-flight club. He’s done everything right," Enrique said.

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"He’s a perfect fit for what we’re looking for and for modern football."

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30 Oct 2026

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"He plays a key role in the way we defend and in the way he builds play. We’re very pleased with him; he’s always looking to improve and is very courageous," the Spanish manager added.

Distribution and sweeping capabilities suit Enrique's system

Safonov's willingness to play out from the back aligns seamlessly with Enrique's tactical demands for high possession and controlled build-up.

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The 27-year-old stopper has earned praise for his composure under pressure when facing aggressive opposition presses.

His defensive communication has stabilized PSG's backline during recent victories.

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Russian stopper ready for Le Havre test

Safonov is set to retain his place in goal when PSG visit Le Havre at Stade Oceane on Friday evening.

With PSG aiming to extend their league lead, Safonov looks to collect another clean sheet.

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The Russian keeper continues his rapid growth at the elite level.

A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.

 

Football Story

Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.

 

Areas of Expertise

Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .

 

Favourite Footballing Memory

Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.

 

My All-Time XI

It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.

 