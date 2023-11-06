'I beg you, in the name of love and compassion' - Luis Diaz issues emotional plea to kidnappers to release his father

Colombia and Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has pleaded for his father's release after he was abducted last month.

Diaz scored a late equaliser against Luton on Sunday, lifting his shirt to reveal the words in Spanish "freedom for papa".

After the game, Diaz also released a statement on Instagram, pleading for the release of his father.

"Every second, every minute our anguish grows. My mother, my brothers and I are desperate, distressed and without words to describe what we are feeling," he wrote on Instagram. "This suffering will only end when we have him back home. I beg you to resolve this immediately, respecting your integrity and ending this painful wait as soon as possible. In the name of love and compassion, we ask that you reconsider your actions and allow us to get him back."

In the message, Diaz also thanked the Colombian and the international community for their support: "I thank Colombians and the international community for the support received, thank you for so many demonstrations of affection and solidarity in this difficult time that many families in my country find themselves living."

Diaz's parents were taken hostage on October 28 by leftwing guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) in their hometown of Barrancas. The Liverpool forward's mother has been found but his father remains missing.

On Thursday, the government of Colombia said that the kidnapping had been carried out by the ELN. The rebel ground subsequently issued a statement announcing that Díaz's father will be released in the next few days.