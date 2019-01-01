Lovren & Wijnaldum ready to aid Liverpool’s Champions League quest after shaking off knocks

The Reds will have two senior stars available to them for a trip to Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday, but Adam Lallana once again misses out

Dejan Lovren and Georginio Wijnaldum have shaken off knocks to make ’s squad for a meeting with Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday.

Doubts had been cast of the pair’s involvement in a crucial European encounter as Croatian centre-half Lovren was forced off during Liverpool’s 3-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum played no part in that contest as Jurgen Klopp shuffled his pack once more.

Both men are, however, ready for continental duty after making the Reds’ travelling squad for a trip to .

While their presence is most welcome for the Premier League leaders, Adam Lallana once again misses out after failing to figure at the Vitality Stadium.

Klopp had said of Lovren after that outing: “Always you don’t know exactly but it looks not too serious, it looks like a little cramp.

“He felt something, he told us, said he for sure could go to half-time, wanted to have treatment there and carry on, but we said no and stopped it there.”

The German tactician added on his other walking wounded: “That’s the status quo, you have these kind of things in this moment of the season.

“It is similar to what Gini [Wijnaldum] and Adam Lallana had – not serious but serious enough to keep them out.

“Now we have two days to make sure they can go again. That’s what I think at the moment but I don’t know 100 per cent.

“Apart from that it was a perfect game. All round nearly perfect day.”

Having enjoyed a “perfect day” domestically on Saturday, Klopp will be hoping to take in another in midweek.

Liverpool head to Salzburg aware that an untimely slip-up could see them surrender their grip on the Champions League crown.

The current title holders sit top of Group E with one round of fixtures left to take in.

They are guaranteed to be playing European football beyond the end of the year, but could yet slip into the .

A point, though, is all that Klopp’s side require in order to make their way into the last 16 of the Champions League.