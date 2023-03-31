Lotte Wubben-Moy replaces Millie Bright in England squad for Finalissima clash against Brazil with Chelsea star to continue injury rehab at club

Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has been called up to England's squad to face Brazil, as Chelsea's Millie Bright withdraws through injury.

Bright injured in Chelsea UWCL matchup

Wubben-Moy called up in her place

Bright to continue rehabilitation with Blues

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old will link up with the Three Lions' 25-player squad after the weekend's WSL action with the Gunners. Bright, meanwhile, will continue her rehabilitation with Chelsea, having been sidelined since the first leg of the Blues' UWCL quarter-final against Lyon - which they went on to win in dramatic fashion.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England take on South America's reigning champions Brazil in the inaugural women's Finalissima, to take place next Thursday in a sold-out Wembley Stadium. Despite not featuring in the Lioness' triumphant Euros run on home soil, Wubben-Moy's call up is a reward for her defensive displays for the Gunners this term, which included an impressive showing as a first-half substitute in Arsenal's victorious UWCL quarter-final on Wednesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: For Bright, though, it is confirmation on the severity of her injury, with Chelsea releasing the following statement on Friday: "The club can today confirm that defender Millie Bright has withdrawn from the England squad ahead of the Lionesses' upcoming camp. Millie is undergoing assessment on an injury sustained during our UEFA Women’s Champions League first leg fixture against Lyon on 22 March. An update on Millie’s condition will be provided in due course."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? After Thursday's Finalissima, Sarina Wiegman's side will host 2023 World Cup hosts Australia in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society, which will take place at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium on April 11.