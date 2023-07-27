‘A lot of work to do’ – Erik ten Hag assesses Andre Onana’s Man Utd debut in 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid

Andre Onana is up and running as a Manchester United player, but Erik ten Hag admits there is “a lot of work to do” in the defensive department.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils handed their new Cameroonian goalkeeper his bow for the club in a friendly date with Real Madrid. Said contest took place at NRG Stadium in Houston as part of United’s pre-season tour of the United States. Onana was beaten on two occasions, with Jude Bellingham and Joselu earning Real a 2-0 win, and Ten Hag concedes that there are things for his £48 million ($62m) keeper and those directly in front of him to work on.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag told reporters when asked to assess Onana’s first outing for United: “When you play against Real Madrid, you will concede chances because it is a very good team with very good football players. But, overall, we did quite well and in the moment we conceded chances, he was there. I think everyone has seen, he has made a good debut.

“We have a lot of work to do between him and the defending part. You could see the second goal where we are not closing the back post, it can't be that and a goal will come there and that's things that are the rules we have to follow. It will come quickly that we integrate that into our way of play.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While there are obvious issues to address at the back, United – who started with Marcus Rashford as a central striker – also drew a blank heading forward. They are working on getting another striker on board – amid links to Atalanta frontman Rasmus Hojlund – with Ten Hag adding on that transfer chase: “Absolutely [the game shows why we are in the market for a new forward]. It's always difficult to say. We are working 24-7. We do and everyone, well not everyone, but a lot in the club, and we give all the power to get this done. We never talk about players under contract with another club, so we have our targets in the background. We are busy with it to get the right player to sign a contract for us.”

WHAT NEXT? United have one more friendly to take in before leaving America – against Borussia Dortmund on Sunday – and will hope to have another proven No.9 on board well before they open their 2023-24 Premier League campaign at home to Wolves on August 14.