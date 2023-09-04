Locked down! Barcelona and Xavi seal the deal as Spaniard renews contract until 2026

Barcelona coach Xavi has agreed to extend his contract with the club until 2026, according to a report.

WHAT HAPPENED? Xavi is already in the final year of his contract, having signed a deal for three seasons when he took over as head coach in 2021. According to Marca, the former Spain and Barca midfielder has already agreed to sign a new deal which will keep him at the helm until 2026.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 43-year-old guided Barcelona to the Spanish league title last season as his side finished 10 points clear of rivals Real Madrid. The Catalan side are off to a strong start this term, too, having won three and drawn one of their first four La Liga matches, leaving them two points behind Madrid.

WHAT NEXT FOR XAVI? The coach's new deal will likely be announced soon. He will work with members of his squad over the international period before his team return to La Liga action with a game against Real Betis on September 16.