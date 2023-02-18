Livingston vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Rangers against Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Rangers take on Livingston away from home in a Scottish Premiership clash on Saturday

The 2021-22 league runners-up are on an impressive unbeaten run that has reached 16 games and will hope to keep that momentum going as they chase league leaders and defending champions Celtic.

Livingston are fourth in the standings and a long way away from the table-toppers. They have only lost twice in their last nine outings and that form should give them enough hope to pose a challenge to the visitors.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Livingston vs Rangers date & kick-off time

Game:

Livingston vs Rangers

Date:

February 18, 2023

Kick-off:

10am ET, 3pm GMT, 8:30pm IST

Venue:

Almondvale Stadium

How to watch Livingston vs Rangers on TV & live stream online

The Scottish Premiership game involving Rangers and Livingston will not be shown in the United States (US).

The Livingston vs Rangers game is not selected for broadcast in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, there will not be a telecast or live streaming of Rangers' game against Livingston.

Rangers TV subscribers outside the UK and Ireland can watch the match on Rangers TV.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

US

N/A

Rangers TV

UK

N/A

N/A

India

N/A

Rangers TV

Rangers team news & squad

Filip Helander, John Souttar, Tom Lawrence, Ridvan Yilmaz, and Steven Davis are unavailable for Rangers' game against Livingston due to injuries. Of the five, Davis has been ruled out for the season.

The team can also enjoy some good news as Kemar Roofe and top scorer Antonio Colak are set to return to the squad following injury layoffs.

Rangers possible XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Jack, Lundstram; Sakala, Cantwell, Kent; Morelos

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

McGregor, McCrorie, K. Wright, McLaughlin

Defenders

Tavernier, Goldson, Barisic, King, Devine, Davies

Midfielders

Lundstram, Hagi, Jack, Matondo, Kamara, Sands, S. Wright, Ofoborh, McCann, Arfield, Lowry, Tillman, Cantwell, Raskin

Forwards

Colak, Kent, Morelos, Sakala, Roofe

Livingston team news & squad

Long-term absentee Tom Parkes is Livingston's only unavailable player for their Scottish league clash against Rangers.

Livingston possible XI: George; Devlin, Fitzwater, Boyes, Montano; Kelly, Kelly; Bradley, Pittman, Nouble; Anderson

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

George, Hamilton

Defenders

Devlin, Fitzwater, Obileye, Brandon, Boyes, Sean Kelly, Cancar

Midfielders

Longridge, Bahamboula, Pittman, Montano, Bradley, Stephen Kelly, Holt, Shinnie, Penrice, Omeonga

Forwards

Goncalves, Nouble, Guthrie, Anderson