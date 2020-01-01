Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara tests positive for Covid-19

The midfielder has been limited to just one substitute appearance for his new side but is likely to feature again in mid-October

New signing Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for coronavirus, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The international, who joined from in September, made his debut off the bench against as the Reds recorded a 2-0 victory in the first match of their Premier League defence.

He was then forced to sit out Monday's victory over , and will now be isolated from the rest of his team-mates while he recovers from the virus.

"Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.

"The 29-year-old, who missed Monday’s match against Arsenal, has exhibited minor symptoms of the virus but is in good health and is getting better.

"The club has, and will continue to follow, all protocols relating to Covid-19 and Thiago will remain in self-isolation for the required period of time.

LFC first-team doctor, Dr Jim Moxon, said: "It is the choice of each individual whether they reveal publicly the outcome of a Covid-19 test.

"We have followed all the protocols to the letter and Thiago is OK. He will be self-isolating now as per the guidelines and hopefully he’ll be back with us soon."

Asked about the midfielder's fitness following Liverpool's latest win, manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that Thiago was likely to return to action after October's international break, with the Merseyside derby against looking like the most probable date for his comeback.

“After the international break he will be fine, for sure,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“That is the situation at the moment. He is not fit enough to be involved tonight [against Arsenal] but that’s it.”

Thiago, 29, came through the ranks at after joining alongside brother Rafinha at the age of 14, before leaving for Bayern ahead of the 2013-14 season.

In seven years in the , the Spain international scored 31 goals in more than 200 appearances, as well as lifting seven national titles and the 2019-20 UEFA among other silverware.