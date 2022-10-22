Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool: Lineups & LIVE updates

Yash Thakur|
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2022-23Getty Images
Nottingham Forest vs LiverpoolLiverpoolNottingham ForestPremier LeagueMohamed SalahV. van Dijk

Liverpool look to continue winning ways

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are up against newly promoted Nottingham Forest as they look to continue winning ways and build momentum in their season. This is the first league meeting between the two sides since 1999

Liverpool come into this fixture on the back of three straight wins in all competitions, their longest run this year. Klopp's side beat Pep Guardiola's Man City in a spirited performance last weekend.

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest made a 20+ new signings in the summer but find themselves at the bottom of the league table having managed just one win so far and have the worst goal differential in the league.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool confirmed lineups

Nottingham Forest XI (4-3-3): Henderson; Aurier, Cook, Mckenna, Neco Williams; Yates, Freuler, Couyate; Gibbs-White, Awoniyi, Lingard

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Milner, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; Elliot, Fabinho, Curtis Jones; Salah, Firmino, Carvalho

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool LIVE updates

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

The Reds embark on a tough run following this fixture where they meet Ajax and Napoli in the Champions League in order to secure their qualification for the knockout rounds. They have a Leeds United fixture sandwiched between them.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

86809 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

  • 10%Liverpool
  • 14%Manchester United
  • 49%Manchester City
  • 27%Other team
86809 Votes
Pick your team and try to win the Premier League only on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks