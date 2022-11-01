Liverpool vs Napoli : Lineups and LIVE updates

Liverpool will be looking to redeem themselves as they host an outrageous Napoli side looking to replicate their performance from the reverse fixture

Liverpool is looking for redemption as they host an unbeaten Napoli side in their last round of group stage fixture. The Reds would need a victory by a margin of 4 or more goals if they are to leapfrog Napoli, while the Italian outfit will look to maintain their position at the pinnacle of the group.

Jurgen Klopp’s men would be aware of the attacking threat the Italian side would bring to Anfield. After conceding four goals in the reverse encounter, the Reds need to produce a strong and cohesive defensive outing to overcome Napoli’s challenge. After beating Manchester City, Liverpool has lost two games to Nottingham Forest and Leeds United and would look to put these blushes away with three points against an unbeaten Napoli outfit. A win could put the English side at the top of the table and could be crucial in their upcoming fixtures.

Napoli has shocked the world with outstanding performances this summer. Luciano Spalletti’s side would look to extend their 100 percent unbeaten record in Europe when they travel to England. The Italian outfit has an astounding attack battery which has proved to hammer goals week in and week out. Napoli has bashed 20 goals in the group stages in Europe which is 4 more than any other team as they’ll look to extend this record. Although Napoli has already qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament, the club would look to ensure three more points to send out a statement to their upcoming opponents.

Liverpool vs Napoli probable line-ups

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Milner, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Carvalho

Napoli XI (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Kim, Rui; Ndombele, Lobotka, Elmas; Lozano, Simeone, Raspadori

Liverpool vs Napoli LIVE updates

Liverpool's and Napoli's next fixtures

The Reds face Tottenham Hotspurs next on the 6th of November and then host Southampton on the 12th of November in the Premier League. Liverpool will face Derby County on the 10th of November in the EFL Cup Round 3.

For Napoli, the Italians travel to Bergamo to face Atalanta on the 5th of November. After that they have two home fixtures against Empoli and Udinese on the 8th and 12th of November.