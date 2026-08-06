How to buy Liverpool tickets: prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool lifts the trophyGetty Images
Book Liverpool Tickets
Caitlin Casey

How to get Liverpool FC 2026/27 tickets: Fixtures, prices & season ticket information

SHOPPING
Tickets
Liverpool
Premier League
Champions League
M. Salah
V. van Dijk

Everything you need to know about how to secure Liverpool FC tickets

Liverpool enter 2026/27 under new manager Andoni Iraola, brought in after a disastrous title defence saw Arne Slot sacked following a fifth-place finish. GOAL has everything you need to grab tickets at Anfield.

Book Liverpool TicketsBuy now

Liverpool's full 2026/27 Premier League fixture list

Date & TimeFixtureVenueCompetitionTickets
Sun 23 Aug 2026, 16:30Newcastle United vs LiverpoolSt. James' Park (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 29 Aug 2026, 15:00Liverpool vs Nottingham ForestAnfield (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 5 Sep 2026, 15:00Ipswich Town vs LiverpoolPortman Road (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 12 Sep 2026, 15:00Liverpool vs FulhamAnfield (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 19 Sep 2026, 15:00Bournemouth vs LiverpoolVitality Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 10 Oct 2026, 15:00Liverpool vs Manchester CityAnfield (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 17 Oct 2026, 15:00Brentford vs LiverpoolGtech Community Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 24 Oct 2026, 15:00Liverpool vs Brighton and Hove AlbionAnfield (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 31 Oct 2026, 15:00Liverpool vs ArsenalAnfield (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 7 Nov 2026, 15:00Crystal Palace vs LiverpoolSelhurst Park (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 21 Nov 2026, 15:00Liverpool vs Manchester UnitedAnfield (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 28 Nov 2026, 15:00Everton vs LiverpoolHill Dickinson Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 2 Dec 2026, 20:00Liverpool vs SunderlandAnfield (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 5 Dec 2026, 15:00Chelsea vs LiverpoolStamford Bridge (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 12 Dec 2026, 15:00Liverpool vs Leeds UnitedAnfield (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 19 Dec 2026, 15:00Liverpool vs Tottenham HotspurAnfield (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 26 Dec 2026, 15:00Hull City vs LiverpoolMKM Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 30 Dec 2026, 20:00Aston Villa vs LiverpoolVilla Park (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 2 Jan 2027, 15:00Liverpool vs Coventry CityAnfield (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 6 Jan 2027, 20:00Sunderland vs LiverpoolStadium of Light (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 16 Jan 2027, 15:00Liverpool vs Crystal PalaceAnfield (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 23 Jan 2027, 15:00Manchester United vs LiverpoolOld Trafford (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 30 Jan 2027, 15:00Liverpool vs EvertonAnfield (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 6 Feb 2027, 15:00Arsenal vs LiverpoolEmirates Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 10 Feb 2027, 20:00Coventry City vs LiverpoolCoventry Building Society Arena (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 20 Feb 2027, 15:00Liverpool vs Hull CityAnfield (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 27 Feb 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs LiverpoolTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 3 Mar 2027, 20:00Liverpool vs Aston VillaAnfield (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 13 Mar 2027, 15:00Liverpool vs Ipswich TownAnfield (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 20 Mar 2027, 15:00Fulham vs LiverpoolCraven Cottage (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 10 Apr 2027, 15:00Liverpool vs Newcastle UnitedAnfield (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 17 Apr 2027, 15:00Nottingham Forest vs LiverpoolThe City Ground (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 24 Apr 2027, 15:00Leeds United vs LiverpoolElland Road (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 1 May 2027, 20:00Liverpool vs ChelseaAnfield (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 8 May 2027, 15:00Manchester City vs LiverpoolEtihad Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 15 May 2027, 15:00Liverpool vs BrentfordAnfield (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 23 May 2027, 15:00Brighton and Hove Albion vs LiverpoolAmerican Express Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sun 30 May 2027, 16:00Liverpool vs BournemouthAnfield (Home)Premier LeagueTickets

Kick-off times are subject to change for TV broadcast selection. Liverpool also return to the Champions League this season, with fixtures confirmed after the league-phase draw.

How much are Liverpool tickets?

Prices vary by opponent and seat location, with marquee fixtures carrying premium pricing. Non-season ticket general admission tickets are sold in two waves through All Red Ticket Sales, with face-value tickets ranging from £30-£61. Secondary platforms such as StubHub may cost more than face value.

Book Liverpool TicketsBuy now

Club Friendlies
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Como crest
Como
COM

How can I get Liverpool away tickets?

Becoming a Liverpool FC member is the first step, with priority given to those who have attended away games before, based on a loyalty point system. Register interest in specific away games through the club's website or ticketing office; if successful, you'll be notified with purchase instructions.

How far in advance do Liverpool tickets go on sale?

Tickets typically go on sale four to six weeks before Premier League matches, though popular fixtures may release earlier. Cup competition sale dates vary and are announced on the club's official channels.

Season tickets are available via the Liverpool website before the season starts, though the waiting list currently stretches into the thousands and is not accepting new applications. Existing holders renew early in the year through May. The cheapest season ticket is around £713, the most expensive around £904.

Liverpool's 'Every Seat, Every Game' initiative lets fans return unused tickets to the club's official Ticket Exchange, accessible to All Red members, with tickets snapped up quickly closer to matchday.

Book Liverpool TicketsBuy now

Everything you need to know about Anfield Stadium

Liverpool have played at Anfield since 1892, making it one of the oldest and most storied grounds in English football. Renowned for its atmosphere, particularly around the Kop end, the stadium has been developed in stages rather than replaced, preserving its character while gradually growing its capacity.

A 2016 redevelopment of the Main Stand pushed capacity to just over 53,000, and the more recent expansion of the Anfield Road Stand added a new upper tier, bringing the total to approximately 61,276, its highest capacity in the stadium's history and enough to make Anfield the fifth-largest ground in the Premier League. The project, first approved back in 2021, was completed in stages and formally signed off after Liverpool City Council issued a General Safety Certificate. As of now, the club has no further expansion plans on the table, with recent investment instead focused on regeneration projects in the surrounding community.

Frequently asked questions

Getting cheap Liverpool tickets can be challenging, as demand for tickets is usually high, especially for high-profile games or matches against top teams. However, there are several strategies you can use to increase your chances of finding affordable tickets.

Buy early

Liverpool tickets usually go on sale several weeks before the match, and prices can increase as the match day gets closer. By purchasing tickets early, you may be able to find better deals and save money.

Become a member

Liverpool FC members get priority access to tickets, which can increase your chances of getting Liverpool tickets at face value. Additionally, members may be eligible for discounts on football tickets, particularly for midweek or less popular games.

Check resale websites

While buying tickets from unofficial resellers is not recommended, some legitimate resale websites, such as StubHub or LiveFootballTickets, can offer Liverpool tickets at a discounted price. However, you should always check the seller's reputation and be aware of any additional fees or charges.

Look for package deals

There are package deals available that include match tickets, travel, and other perks at a discounted price. These packages can be a great way to save money and enjoy a complete matchday experience.

Overall, finding cheap Liverpool tickets can be challenging, but with some planning and research, you can increase your chances of finding a good deal. It's important to be aware of any additional fees or charges and only to buy tickets from reputable sources to avoid scams or fraud.

Anfield Stadium, the home of Liverpool Football Club, is located in the Anfield area of Liverpool, England. There are several ways to travel to Anfield, depending on your preferences and location.

One popular option is to take public transportation. The nearest train station to Anfield is Kirkdale, which is about a 15-minute walk from the stadium. You can also take a bus or a taxi from Liverpool city centre or other nearby locations.

If you prefer to drive, there are several parking options available in the area. However, parking can be limited on match days, so it's best to arrive early if you plan to drive. Alternatively, you can take advantage of the park-and-ride services provided by the club or use one of the official car parks located close to the stadium.

Another option is to book a matchday travel package, which may include transport to and from the stadium, as well as other perks such as access to the club's lounges or pre-match meals.

Overall, the best way to travel to Anfield depends on your individual circumstances and preferences. It's best to plan and consider all the available options to ensure a smooth and stress-free journey to the stadium.

Being one of the most popular Premier League clubs leads to high demand for tickets, making getting a Liverpool ticket of your own a tough task. This means that tickets for high-profile games or matches against top teams are likely to sell out quickly, and fans may have to act fast to secure their seats.

Additionally, the club often implements measures to prevent ticket scalping and ensure fair access to tickets, which can make it more challenging to obtain them.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google