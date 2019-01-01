Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Burnley
We will find out this week, as the Reds resume their Premier League campaign at home to Burnley.
A run of four draws in six league games has given the impetus to Manchester City, but Jurgen Klopp's side
Liverpool were 3-1 winners when visiting Burnley back in December, coming from behind to grab all three points at Turf Moor.
Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's meeting...
Liverpool Injuries
Liverpool's injury worries appeared to be easing, with Roberto Firmino shaking off an ankle problem to feature at Everton.
But James Milner, Dejan Lovren and Alberto Moreno all missed training at Melwood this week, with Lovren still no closer to a return after two months out with a hamstring issue.
Joe Gomez, injured in the reverse fixture, should be back later this month.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain featured for the Reds' under-23 side at Derby County on Friday and is nearing a comeback, while young striker Rhian Brewster is also back in full training after 14 months out with a knee injury.
Liverpool Suspensions
Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game
Liverpool Likely Line-Up
We can expect at least one change from last weekend's draw at Everton, with Firmino almost certain to come in for Divock Origi up front.
After that, the big question surrounds Klopp's midfield. Will he return to the 4-2-3-1 formation he has used in the past, with Naby Keita (left) or Xherdan Shaqiri (right) brought in? Both were unused at Goodison.
Keita could also be used as a third midfielder in a 4-3-3 formation, with either Gini Wijnaldum or Jordan Henderson missing out. That, for now, appears likeliest.
Burnley Team News
Burnley will be without long-term absentees Jon Walters (Achilles), Steven Defour (calf) and Aaron Lennon (knee) for this one.
Peter Crouch could face his former club, though he is likely to be used from the bench with Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood both in good form of late.
TV Channel & Kick-Off Time
The game will kick off at 12 noon
In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off
Best Opta Match Facts
-
Liverpool have won nine of their last 11 home games against Burnley in all competitions (D2) since a 0-1 loss in September 1974.
-
Burnley have picked up just four points from their 27 available in the Premier League against Liverpool (W1 D1 L7), winning 2-0 at Turf Moor in August 2016 before drawing this exact fixture last season.
-
Liverpool
areunbeaten in their last 35 Premier League home games (W25 D10). There have only been three longer such unbeaten runs in the history of the competition – Chelsea (86 games between March 2004-October 2008), Man City (37 between December 2010- December 2012) and Man Utd (36 between December 1998-December 2000).
-
Burnley have won two of their last three Premier League games played on Sunday (L1), as many as they had in their previous 20 played on the day (W2 D4 L14).
-
Liverpool
havefailed to win five of their nine Premier League games in 2019 (W4 D4 L1) – they’d only failed to win three of their first 20 before the turn of the year this season (W17 D3 L0).
-
Burnley have only lost one of their last five away league games (W2 D2), though it was their last such match on the road (0-2 vs Newcastle).
-
Mohamed Salah has failed to score in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time at Liverpool. His next goal will be the 50th for the club in the competition.
-
Burnley’s last nine Premier League goals have been scored by either Ashley Barnes (5) or Chris Wood (4). o Ashley Barnes has scored nine Premier League goals this season – he could become just the fourth Burnley player to reach double figures in a single campaign in the competition (Danny Ings 11 in 2014-15, Sam Vokes 10 in 2016-17, Chris Wood 10 in 2017-18).
-
Sadio Mane has scored in each of his last five home Premier League games for Liverpool, netting six goals in total.