Liverpool striker Nunez apologises for 'ugly attitude' that led to headbutt incident

The striker has vowed to learn his lesson from his dismissal at Anfield

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has apologised for his sending off during Monday's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Anfield in the Premier League.

The summer signing from Benfica was handed his marching orders for a headbutt on Palace defender Joachim Andersen in the second half.

Nunez's red card means he will now miss Liverpool's next three matches due to suspension, including a crucial date with Manchester United. The Reds did manage to salvage a draw following Nunez's dismissal, with Luis Diaz netting a spectacular equaliser.

What has Nunez said about his red card?

The Liverpool striker has taken to social media with a message to supporters about his red card.

"I am aware of the ugly attitude I had," he wrote on Twitter. "I'm here to learn from my mistakes and it won't happen again."

The Uruguay international also offered up an apology to supporters.

Nunez is set to miss Liverpool's next game away at Manchester United as well as Premier League encounters against Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

What has Klopp said about Nunez?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted Nunez was in the wrong at Anfield but believes the new signing will learn from his mistake.

"I wanted to see the situation first," he told reporters. "I didn’t know what happened. I saw Andersen on the floor and Darwin walking away. That was my view. So I asked our guys, I saw it and yes it was a red card, the wrong reaction.

"Andersen wanted that and he got it, but Darwin made a mistake. A little provocation here and there, and definitely the wrong reaction. I can’t deny that.

"He will learn from that. Unfortunately he will have a few games to do so, which is not cool for us, even less with our specific situation, but it is what it is.”