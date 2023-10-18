WATCH: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah demands action from world leaders in emotional plea for Gaza aid

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has posted an emotional plea on his personal social media accounts regarding the conflict in Gaza.

The 31-year-old Liverpool star has called for "humanitarian aid" to be sent to Gaza, as tensions between Hamas and Israel continue to rise.

He made his statement via a video posted to his personal social media accounts.

"It's not always easy to speak at a time like this. There has been too much violence and brutality, the escalation in recent weeks has been unbearable to witness.

"All lives are sacred and must be protected. The massacres need to stop, families are being torn apart.

"What's clear now is that humanitarian aid to Gaza must be allowed immediately. The people there are in terrible conditions. The scenes at the hospital last night were horrifying.

"The people of Gaza need food, water and medical supplies urgently. I am calling on world leaders to come together and prevent the slaughter of innocent souls. Humanity must prevail."