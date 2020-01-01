Liverpool star Mane is the best player in the Premier League - Fabregas

The Spaniard continues to cast a close eye over the competition and is a huge admirer of the Senegalese forward

Former and midfielder Cesc Fabregas has reiterated his belief that 's Sadio Mane is the best player in the Premier League.

Mane struck twice on Sunday in the Reds' 2-0 win over Chelsea with the attacker heading home his first from a Roberto Firmino cross before capitalising on a mistake from Kepa Arrizabalaga for his second.

The 28-year-old continues to play a massive part in Jurgen Klopp's front line and netted 18 goals in the league last season having claimed the Golden Boot the campaign prior.

Now into his seventh Premier League season after first moving to with , Mane has hit double figures in each of his campaigns so far and has won plenty of admirers in the process.

Fabregas has marked himself as one of the attacker's biggest supporters with the Spaniard taking to social media on Sunday to crown him the best player in the league.

"I'll say it again. Mane best player in the League," Fabregas tweeted.

While the 33-year-old is currently playing in for , he continues to watch the Premier League, and particularly his former sides, very closely.

On Chelsea, Fabregas singled out Timo Werner's runs for praise against Liverpool before reserving judgement on the Blues' other new recruit Kai Havertz.

"Too early to judge. Very young and the Premier League is the most competitive league in the world," Fabregas replied on Twitter when asked about the young German.

Fabregas' Mane claim was, however, turning the most heads on social media with thousands weighing in on his call.

Klopp was full of praise for his match-winner after the game, hailing Mane's hunger and desire in claiming his second goal against Chelsea.

"Yes, it says everything [about him] and it says a lot about the team as well. I loved these situations that we had quite a lot that we chased the goalie. I love it when we get the reward for these situations," Klopp said after the match.

"The first goal was a nice piece of football and everybody involved pretty much the ball through, the cross in and Sadio comes in front of his man and got the goal to send the game in the right direction."

's Kevin De Bruyne was named Premier League Player of the Season in August and he'll look to remind everyone of his quality against on Monday night.