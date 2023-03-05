Liverpool record biggest EVER win over Man Utd as Gakpo, Nunez, Salah & Firmino all get on the scoresheet

Liverpool recorded their biggest ever victory over Manchester United on Sunday as they ran out 7-0 winners at Anfield.

  • Reds were ten points behind United
  • Close game initially expected
  • Wasn't the case in historical thrashing

WHAT HAPPENED? Going into the game, some may have had the title-challenging Red Devils are the slight favourites against Jurgen Klopp's men, who have struggled for consistency this term. However, after a close first 43 minutes, Cody Gakpo opened the scoring and the floodgates for Liverpool, who netted a further six goals in the second half with Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah also scoring braces alongside the Dutchman, before Roberto Firmino added the cherry on top.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was not only Man Utd's biggest Premier League defeat at the hands of Liverpool, but it was also their biggest-ever loss in the division full stop. Here are some of the most eye-catching results between the old foes over the years.

DateCompetition Result
5 March 2023Premier LeagueLiverpool 7-0 Man Utd
19 April, 2022Premier League Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd
24 October, 2021Premier League Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool
19 December, 1953League Division OneMan Utd 5-1 Liverpool
5 May, 1928League Division OneMan Utd 6-1 Liverpool
22 April 1916Lancashire Section - Subsidiary Tournament (South)Liverpool 7-1 Man Utd

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds will hope to keep up this fine sudden change in form as they play Bournemouth next in the league, while United will look to bounce back mid-week against Real Betis in the Europa League.

