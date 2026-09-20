Liverpool player ratings vs Bournemouth: Alexander Isak the difference maker as Reds grind out Vitality victory

Liverpool displayed significant tactical discipline to overcome a stubborn AFC Bournemouth side, securing a 1-0 win that keeps their momentum building in the Premier League. The Reds dominated possession with 53% and generated a superior expected goals (xG) figure of 1.32 compared to the hosts' 0.86. Despite a relatively low number of shots on target for both sides, the visitors' ability to control the transition moments proved pivotal in a match defined by fine margins.

The breakthrough arrived in the 46th minute when Alexander Isak capitalised on a lapse in the Cherries' defensive organisation. While the match was occasionally punctuated by disjointed play—exemplified by a high number of fouls and offsides—Liverpool's defensive unit stood firm to record a clean sheet. Bournemouth attempted to rally late on with a flurry of substitutions, but the defensive structural integrity maintained by the visitors limited the hosts to just two shots on target throughout the entire ninety minutes.

Goalkeeper & defence

Alisson Becker - 7/10

The Brazilian was largely a spectator for long periods but remained alert when called upon, making two crucial saves to preserve the clean sheet. His distribution was typically composed, helping Liverpool bypass the Bournemouth press, and he commanded his area well during the three corners conceded by the Reds.

Virgil van Dijk - 8/10

A towering performance from the captain. Van Dijk was instrumental in Liverpool winning six aerial challenges, ensuring that Bournemouth's direct play to Evanilson was largely nullified. His positioning was flawless, contributing significantly to the 33 clearances made by the defensive line.

Milos Kerkez - 7/10

Operating in a slightly unfamiliar defensive system, Kerkez showed great tenacity against Tavernier. He was active in the recovery phase and contributed to the 13 interceptions recorded by the team, proving to be a reliable outlet when transitioning from defence to midfield.

Ronald Araujo - 7/10

Araujo provided the physical edge required at the Vitality Stadium. He was aggressive in his duels and maintained a high line that caught Bournemouth offside on two occasions. His partnership with Van Dijk looks increasingly symbiotic, blending raw speed with positional intelligence.

Jeremy Jacquet - 6/10

The youngster held his own in a high-pressure environment. While he was less adventurous than the opposite flank, he focused on his primary defensive duties, contributing to the team's defensive solidity and ensuring the hosts found no joy in the wide channels.

Midfield

Florian Wirtz - 7/10

The creative hub for the seventy minutes he was on the pitch. Wirtz was constantly looking for the vertical pass to split the Cherries' mid-block. His movement between the lines opened up space for others, though he was substituted late on as the game became more physical.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6/10

A mixed afternoon for the Hungarian. He was vital in the pressing phase but was cautioned with a yellow card in the 81st minute for a cynical foul. He provided the engine in the middle of the park but occasionally lacked the final ball to kill the game off.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7/10

The metronome of the side. Mac Allister completed the majority of his 238 team passes with high accuracy, dictating the tempo and ensuring Liverpool remained in control. He was excellent in the defensive transition, winning back possession in key areas.

Attack

Bradley Barcola - 6/10

Barcola showed flashes of brilliance on the wing, using his pace to stretch the Bournemouth backline. However, his final delivery was sometimes lacking, as evidenced by Liverpool only completing seven crosses. He was replaced by Munoz as the Reds looked to shut up shop.

Alexander Isak - 8/10

The match-winner. Isak showed great predatory instincts to score the only goal of the game in the 46th minute. Despite receiving a yellow card in the 57th minute, he remained the most dangerous player on the pitch until his withdrawal, leading the line with intelligence and physical presence.

Cody Gakpo - 6/10

Deployed in a deeper role, Gakpo focused on retaining possession and recycling play. While he lacked his usual explosive impact in the final third, his tactical discipline helped Liverpool maintain their 53% possession share and prevented Bournemouth from launching counter-attacks.

Substitutes & manager

Trey Nyoni - 6/10

Introduced for Wirtz in the 71st minute, the youngster showed great composure on the ball. He didn't shy away from the physical battle and helped see out the result in a hostile atmosphere.

Valentino Munoz - 6/10

Came on for Barcola to provide extra defensive cover. He performed his role diligently, tracking back to ensure Bournemouth couldn't overload the flanks in the closing stages.

Ryan Gravenberch - N/A

A late introduction to add fresh legs to the midfield. Had little time to impact the game but helped maintain the defensive shape.

Lewis Koumas - N/A

Replaced the goalscorer Isak late on. Provided an outlet for long clearances during the final Bournemouth onslaught.

Andoni Iraola - 8/10

The manager got his tactics spot on. Recognising the threat of Bournemouth's high press, he set up Liverpool to be more patient in possession. His decision to stick with Isak paid dividends, and his substitutions were timed well to counter the hosts' tactical shifts.