'Liverpool have had Mignolet back in goal' - Carragher criticises Alisson form

The Brazilian is usually a commanding presence in the Reds goal - but he has shown signs of fallibility in recent months

The form of goalkeeper Alisson Becker should be a concern to , according to Jamie Carragher, who believes the Brazilian’s recent performances remind him of former Reds stopper Simon Mignolet.

The arrival of Alisson from in 2018 is widely seen as one of the key components behind Liverpool’s success in recent seasons, with the 27-year-old an assured presence in the Reds goal compared to some of his predecessors.

The international helped the club win the in his first season at the club before lifting the World Club Cup and the Premier League last season.

More teams

However, his usual high-performance levels seem to have dipped slightly in recent months. Since the Premier League restart in June he has kept just three clean sheets in 10 matches and has conceded 15 goals in eight Premier League appearances since Liverpool secured the title at the start of July.

Prior to that he had conceded just 12 goals in 20 league appearances, keeping 10 clean sheets in that time.

He has yet to secure a shutout so far this campaign, conceding once in the Community Shield defeat to at Wembley before shipping three goals in last weekend’s season-opening victory against Leeds United at Anfield.

Those numbers have not gone unnoticed by former Reds defender Carragher, who says Alisson’s displays bring back memories of Belgian international Mignolet.

The 32-year-old, who now plays back in his homeland for , made several high-profile errors during his time at Anfield and was regularly dropped from the side.

It was those inconsistent displays that prompted Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to spend £65million (€73m/$85m) on Alisson two years ago.

Article continues below

“It’s a big concern. Basically, Liverpool over the last 12 games have had Mignolet back in goal,” Carragher told Sky Sports before Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

"Whether that’s just a blip and he’ll get back to normal, I don’t wanna get too carried away, but it’s certainly a slight worry coming here. It is something that needs sorting out pretty quickly."

Alisson has a chance to redeemn himself on Sunday, as Liverpool take on at Stamford Bridge.