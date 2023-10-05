Still interested: Liverpool leading race to sign summer target Khephren Thuram from Nice amid rival interest from Newcastle and Real Madrid

Liverpool are reportedly leading race to sign Khephren Thuram from Nice amid interest from Newcastle United and Real Madrid in the French star.

Thuram wanted by Klopp

Newcastle and Real Madrid also interested

Has a contract with Nice until 2025

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite bolstering their midfield with quality signings like Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch in the summer, the Reds are keen to further add firepower in midfield with the signing of Thuram, according to a report in Tutto Juve.

A host of other rivals including Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Borussia Dortmund, are also believed to have set sights on the midfielder.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the interest of multiple suitors, it is understood that Liverpool are the favourites to land Thuram from the French outfit. The 22-year-old who has made six starts this season, is tied to a contract with Nice until 2025 and could potentially cost €40m (£34.61m/$42.18m).

Article continues below

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Thuram was previously linked with Liverpool in the summer but talks fell through and the club shifted focus on other targets. Now it remains to be seen if they can shake hands with Nice in the January transfer window for the player.