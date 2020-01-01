‘Liverpool keen but Mbappe has made Real Madrid decision’ – Blancos legend Buyo sees World Cup winner in Spain

The former goalkeeper believes a star turn on the books at Paris Saint-Germain will make the Santiago Bernabeu, not Anfield, his next port of call

may be keen on striker Kylian Mbappe but the World Cup winner has “already made his decision” regarding a move to , claims Blancos legend Paco Buyo.

A switch to Santiago Bernabeu for the international has been mooted for some time.

Real had been keen to buy into his potential when an exit door swung open at in 2017, but PSG won the race for a much sought-after signature during a remarkable window at Parc des Princes that also saw them land Neymar in a record-setting coup.

Interest from the Spanish capital has been retained since then, with the latest reports suggesting that a fresh approach for Mbappe will be lodged in 2021.

The reigning champions will not be the only sides in the mix if a transfer scramble is sparked, with Premier League title holders Liverpool also said to be mulling over a bid, but Buyo claims that a global superstar has his heart set on heading to Madrid.

The iconic former goalkeeper, who spent 11 years of his career with Real, told El Chiringuito: “It looks like Liverpool are also interested, but I believe Mbappe has already made his decision [to join Madrid].

He added: “Will it be next summer? We will see if he expects to end the contract, I do not know if he can handle the pressure or if he will accept any millionaire proposal that PSG will present to him.”

As things stand, Mbappe is only tied to PSG through to the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Fresh terms have been mooted, with Neymar also in line for a new contract, but no extensions have been agreed as yet.

That is keeping the rumour mill ticking over, although PSG’s sporting director Leonardo has made it clear that the Ligue 1 giants will be doing all they can to keep prized assets on their books.

He has said: “We want to continue with them. Everything is clear to everyone. We must continue with them.

“To have two players like that on the same team is huge. [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo were each in their own club.

“We have the two best players in the world after Messi and Ronaldo.”