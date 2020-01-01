'The boys are a top group' - Liverpool boss Klopp defends players following disappointing West Brom draw

The Reds manager was unhappy with the performance in the game against the Baggies, but he sees no reason to change the perception of his players

Jurgen Klopp will not let the frustrating draw with distort his impression of a team he still regards as "a top group".

The champions have not had it all their own way this season, but they are top of the Premier League again as others try to stay in touch.

After dominating the first half at Anfield against West Brom on Sunday, Liverpool's levels dipped and they had to settle for a 1-1 draw with their visitors.

Klopp's side have not lost in the English top-flight since the 7-2 defeat to on October 4, and they head to on Wednesday looking to end the year on a high note.

In their game prior to the West Brom clash, Liverpool had thrashed 7-0 at Selhurst Park.

Klopp said: "I want to win more than anything else, but I had to learn so early in life it doesn't happen all the time. That's completely fine.

"I like winning football games, especially when you deserve to win. To deserve to win [against West Brom] I thought we should have done more things. We ran a lot, we fought a lot, that's all okay but to do more of the right stuff. That's what I told the boys already, I'm not angry with them, that can happen.

"The boys are a top group. They were a top group after winning 7-0, they're a top group after drawing with West Brom, so that doesn't change.

"Maybe the perspective from outside changed, I can imagine that's immediately like this. I'm not a young manager anymore; I can judge these things in the right way.

"We're not happy about [the West Brom outcome], it's the opposite, but now it's over we cannot change that anymore, we can just make sure in the exact situation the same doesn't happen again."

Klopp spoke admiringly of Newcastle striker Callum Wilson and said Steve Bruce's side "have a couple of really good players", predicting a "tough challenge" on Tyneside.

Should Liverpool stumble again, the likes of , , and will take heart, but the Reds have a strong recent record against Wednesday's opponents, having won their last five Premier League battles.

6 - Liverpool have failed to win six of their 15 Premier League games this season (W9 D5 L1), as many as they did in the entirety of last season in the league (W32 D3 L3). Mortal. pic.twitter.com/RpAkpio5r9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 27, 2020

Liverpool have never won six consecutive games against Newcastle in the top flight, and they may note the Magpies have developed a habit of raising their level for home games against reigning champions.

Newcastle have taken eight points from their last four home games against teams in possession of the Premier League trophy, last losing at St James' Park to such a team when they went down 2-0 to in August 2014.

Conversely, Liverpool can point to having won their final league game in each of the last six calendar years.

Klopp was waiting to see whether Thiago Alcantara might be pushing to return to the matchday squad for the trip to Tyneside, having been absent since suffering a knee injury in the 2-2 draw against in mid-October.

"On Friday he trained the full session, but the session was a reduced session," Klopp said of the former midfielder. "He has to be part of team training. It's not about doing one day of training with the team and then you can play Premier League football again. So it looks quite promising at the moment but I can't say more."