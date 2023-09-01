Instantly rejected! Liverpool turn down verbal offer worth £150m for Mohamed Salah from Saudi Arabia

Mohamed Salah continues to attract interest from Saudi Arabia but Liverpool remain determined to keep hold of their star man.

Huge offer made for Egyptian

Liverpool not interested

Determined to keep forward

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool have turned down a verbal offer for Salah, according to The Athletic. The bid was made during a phone call with director Mike Gordon and was instantly rejected. The Reds made it clear that Salah is not for sale and remain determined to keep him at Anfield. The bid was worth £100 million ($126m) plus another £50m ($63m) in add-ons, as reported by The Telegraph.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah has emerged as a clear target for the Saudi Pro League who are expected to maintain their interest in the forward, particularly as their transfer window remains open until September 7. The forward remains contracted to Liverpool until 2025 after signing a new three-year deal last summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Manager Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly batted away suggestions Salah could leave Liverpool in the current window. He told reporters again on deadline day that his star forward is simply not for sale despite the ongoing speculation.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS

(C)GettyImages

Getty Images

WHAT'S NEXT? Salah and Liverpool return to Premier League action on Sunday against Aston Villa at Anfield.