‘I don’t care what happens in Liverpool’ - Erik ten Hag issues Man Utd warning as Champions League qualification draws closer following win over Bournemouth

Erik ten Hag has demanded Manchester United go for the win when they take on Chelsea next week to ensure they seal a place in the Champions League.

United won 1-0 at Bournemouth

Closing in on top four finish

Ten Hag demands win vs Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? United's 1-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday means they are within touching distance of a top four finish in the Premier League. The win coupled with Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa means United need just one point from their last two matches to qualify for next season's Champions League.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag, however, says other results do not concern him as he warned his players that he wants the three points from their next match. He told BBC Match of the Day: "I don't care what happens in Liverpool, it's about us. We have to do the job. We are nearly there - in the top four - but we are not there. We need a win."

He added: "The only criticism is we didn't kill off the game, we had to produce that second goal but that's the way this team are. It is not easy scoring goals. Bournemouth were already safe and a good opponent but we started well and created a lot of chances, I am really happy with the performance. It was a fantastic goal from Casemiro, a brilliant finish. I was nervous at 1-0 because you can easily make a mistake and concede a goal. We had to win the game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag's side could finish third in the top-flight as they sit level on points with Newcastle. The Dutch coach's debut season in charge of United marks a significant improvement on their previous campaign, when they finished sixth in the league. The Red Devils could also finish up with two trophies, as they will face Manchester City in the FA Cup final this month, having already lifted the Carabao Cup.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? United can ensure they will return to European football's biggest stage when they take on Chelsea on Thursday, where they need a draw to be sure of a top-four finish.